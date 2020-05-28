Owners of Specialized Fibers plead guilty to hazardous materials charges

Owners of Specialized Fibers, the recycling business at 22985 South Ave., that burned to the ground in July 2018, has pleaded guilty to two felony counts related to improper storage of toxic materials.
Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers said the companies that own Specialized Fibers, Omega Waste Solutions and Bucky Lee, Inc., made the plea agreement in Tehama County Superior Court with sentencing to take place on July 27.
“We are very excited about this outcome. This is a step in the right direction,” Rogers said. “Our ultimate goal is for the Specialized Fibers companies to clean up and remediate the site. We absolutely do not want the clean up to come out of the taxpayers pocketbooks.”
Following the March death of Robert O’Connor, executive officer of Omega Waste, his wife, Karen O’Connor, the company’s remaining executive officer, made the plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, Rogers said.
“However, my office has also filed a civil action against the Specialized Fibers ownership,” he added.
Specialized Fibers was declared a public nuisance by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on April 2, 2019, nine months after it went up in flames and the resulting debris and hazardous materials were left uncleared and remediated by the company.
Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers said the Specialized Fibers site has been under investigation by his office, the Tehama County Department of Environmental Health and other agencies since the fire.
Tim Potanovic, director of the county Department of Environmental Health, said Specialized Fibers had a Tehama County use permit to act as a recycling facility only, and did not have a permit to store any type of hazardous materials, such as the above-ground storage tanks containing regulated materials discovered during an investigation at the property by his department following the fire.
This discovery resulted in the Tehama County Department of Environmental Health, California Environmental Protection Agency, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Tehama County District Attorney’s investigators conducting a search warrant in 2018 at the site during where 57 samples for various types of hazardous substances were obtained for analyses.
The results of that analysis and continuing investigation led to Bob O’Connor being arrest in October on suspicion of illegal disposal of hazardous materials and released on a promise to appear in court, Rogers said.
According to Potanovic, he estimates the cost to contain the hazardous materials to the property is about $300,000, while the cost to completely clean up and rid the site of all hazardous materials is $2.5 million.
It appears the property and recycling business is now for sale as there is a Preferred Agents real estate sign in front of the South Avenue site which includes 7.5 acres and a 13 acre almond orchard.
However, Potanovic added, there is an Internal Revenue Service lien against the property, and he is not sure how that will pan out for the company and property to be sold, or for his department to try and receive financial compensation if the county has to fund the containment of the hazardous waste.