Perfect weather and large crowds welcomed several festivities and events in Corning last weekend, including the Corning High School Homecoming, Chamber of Commerce Olive Festival and Car Show.
On Friday the main street in town was home to the high school's Homecoming Parade, which featured former teacher and administrator Bob Hall as the Grand Marshal, class floats, drill team, cheerleaders, Cardinal band, football players, alumni floats and much more. The evening culminated in the high school's varsity team winning its game in a shutout, alumni dinner, and crowning of this year's Homecoming Royalty.
The fun carried into Saturday at the Corning Community Park where vendors sold food, crafts, handmade goods, kids enjoyed a variety of activities, clubs, organizations hosted information booths, the Rotary Club held its fundraising olive drop and live entertainment was enjoyed by all.
At Lennox Field, right across the creek from the park, the Car Show featured a vast array of vehicles ranging in age, make, model, custom, modified, original and a cornucopia of colors.
“Today has been just simply amazing,” said Chamber of Commerce Board President Christine Fears. “We had more than 100 vehicles in the Car Show, which is much better than we expected. The turnout of people has been great with barely room to walk around. I couldn't be more pleased.”
Fears announced the winner of this year's Missing Olive Contest was Pebble Lomeli who found the wooden fruit on Friday.
The winner of the Corning Friends of the Library bike raffle held during the Festival was 9-year-old Kevin Turner, the grandson of Lee and Judy Turner of Corning.
Following is the list of Car Show winners:
Best in Show – Michael Tripp of Cottonwood
20s and older - 1st Chip McCoy, 2nd Louis Davies
30s/40s - 1st Con Oaneck, 2nd Michael Tripp
50s/60s - 1st Joe Landingham, 2nd Jerry and Joanne Fults
70s/80s/newer - 1st Fred Martin, 2nd Donald Comer