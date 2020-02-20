As part of an on-going partnership with the Tehama County Department of Education and all local schools in Tehama County, the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation arrested three individuals on Tuesday, Feb. 11, who have failed to maintain their children’s attendance in school.
One Corning resident was among those arrested, 37-year-old Tamara L. Lance on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The other two suspects were Red Bluff residents, Michelle Lynn Stevens, 45, and 40-year-old Shaun David Leddy, both arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
All three were booked into the Tehama County Jail, Lance and Stevens were issued citations and released.
Arresting parents is the last resort after all other resources have been exhausted and excessive truancy continues, according to Eric Clay, the bureau’s chief investigator.