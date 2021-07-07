A former detective with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office announced he will be running for the office of county sheriff in the June 2022 primary election.
Currently a California Department of Food and Agriculture investigator and supervisor, Parker made the announcement on the steps of the former Tehama County Courthouse during Red Bluff's Downtown Farmers' Market where he and his family had a booth promoting his announcement.
To date, he is the first person to officially announce a bid for the sheriff of Tehama County.
Parker retired from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office in 2018 after serving in the department since he was 16 as a cadet and then as a deputy at 21. He had been promoted to detective previous to leaving the department.
In his role with the USDA, Parker investigates livestock transportation, disease and traceability throughout the state.
Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt is serving his third term in office and said he is not seeking a fourth term.