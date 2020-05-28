Partnership offers free loaner life jackets

Tehama County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Unit in partnership with boating safety nonprofit, the Sea Tow Foundation, has announced the opening of two new Life Jacket Loaner Stations, one in Corning and the other in Red Bluff, for area boaters.
The stations, located at the Corning Police Station, 774 Third Street, and the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, 22840 Antelope Blvd., Red Bluff, will hold life jackets that local boaters may borrow and use, free of charge. Available in sizes ranging from infant to adult XL, the life jackets help to ensure each of a boat’s passengers have access to necessary safety equipment.
“We’re excited to partner with the Sea Tow Foundation to make the Life Jacket Loaner Stations available to boaters in our area,” said Tehama County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Levindofske.. “This will help ensure boaters of all ages have enough proper-fitting life jackets, which will go a long way toward keeping people safe while they’re out enjoying the beautiful Sacramento River.”
Since 2008, the Sea Tow Foundation has distributed over 60,000 life jackets to local businesses and organizations across the country. The stations are placed in locations where boaters will have easy access to the life jackets, such as boat ramps, marinas and parks. Boaters may borrow the life jackets at no cost and are asked to return them when they are finished so that they are available for others to use.
Tom Watson, administrative services officer with the Corning Police Department, said the life jacket station in Corning has already been used.
“The opening of these new Life Jacket Loaner Stations in Red Bluff and Corning is a major achievement, and we are proud to partner with The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the public’s access to these life jackets,” said Gail R. Kulp, Sea Town Foundation’s executive director. “With such a strong boating culture, we know that these life jackets will save lives this boating season and for years to come.”
For additional information on the Sea Tow Foundation and to locate a Life Jacket Loaner Station near you, visit www.boatingsafety.com.
For more information regarding this program contact Sgt. Mark Levindofske at mlevindofske@tehamaso.org or call at 530-529-4172.