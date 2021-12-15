The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians celebrated the official grand opening of the Paskenta Nomlaki Community Complex, a multi-million-dollar building comprised of an Administrative Center and a Community Center on Friday, Dec. 10. Tribal members, city and county officials, and guests were in attendance to celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“This is a huge milestone for our Tribe because it’s the first time we have a space that we can call our own," said Tribal Chairman Andrew “Dru” Alejandre. “After years of not having a place for our people to unite, we’re happy to finally have a home where we can connect as a Tribe and community.”
The Paskenta Nomlaki Community Complex, 2800 Highway 99W, is comprised of an 11,000 square-foot Administrative Center that will house all tribal administrative staff and multiple conference rooms for council and board member meetings.
A 17,000 square-foot Community Center will feature a large meeting and multipurpose space for up to 360 people, a commercial-style kitchen, a lounge and business center, private meeting rooms, and a multi-purpose room for childcare, crafts, and small community events. The Community Center will be made available for general community usage at a later date. The building will also include more than 5,000 square-feet of exterior space.
“We were adamant in not only building an administrative office for our people but a community complex that we hope will inspire evolution and growth for the surrounding communities,” said Alejandre. “With the community in mind, we designed a space that honors and supports the community and our Tribe as one.”
Developed as the home for the region's first people - the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians - the complex reflects and honors the Tribe’s collective values and history.
The Administrative Center design incorporates a circular opening inspired by the traditional Nomlaki roundhouse structures to signify unity.
Additionally, both the Administrative Center and Community Center incorporates culturally significant elements such as the sconces and lighting that utilize traditional Nomlaki basket patterns and flicker feathers used in traditional regalia.
The opening of the new Paskenta Nomlaki Community Complex is an example of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians' efforts to build a sustainable future for its people and the surrounding communities.