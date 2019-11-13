On the 25th anniversary of achieving status as a sovereign nation, the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians was recognized as the first tribal government in California to receive certification from CEFEX®, The Centre for Fiduciary Excellence, for investment fiduciary practices that adhere to a global standard of excellence for investment stewards.
The event took place Nov. 2, at Rolling Hills Casino where Blaine F. Aikin, executive chairman, Fi360 Inc. and CEFEX awarded the tribe with a plaque of recognition.
CEFEX said the certification represented a dramatic five-year turnaround to re-establish best fiduciary and investment practices after former predatory leadership misused the tribe to run a fraudulent scheme to extort millions of dollars.
“The Tribe has worked hard, for the last five years, to build a transparent, democratic, and representative Tribal government that works for the benefit of all members. Sending these former officials to jail for their corruption significantly assists in that process,” said Tribal Chairman Andrew “Dru” Alejandre.
The tribe’s Chief Executive Officer Damon Safronek added, “The message has been sent loud and clear, if you steal from the Tribe or help others steal from the Tribe, you will be held accountable.”
According to Stuart G. Gross of Gross and Klein LLP, who represents the tribe in these actions, for over a decade, three former officials ran the tribe’s government as a brutal kleptocracy, enriching themselves and their families while brutally punishing those who opposed them.
“The Tribe’s commitment to holding them responsible for their crimes has been awe inspiring,” he said.
Concurrently with this effort to hold former officials responsible for their crimes, the new Tribal Council set about putting transparent, good government processes in place. This included a rules-based process to unenroll ineligible members.
“The Tribal Council held visioning and strategic planning meetings and have been working for the last five years to set up a transparent government that operates as it should, for the stability and sustainability of the tribe,” says Patricia Mercier, the tribe’s chief financial officer, who was brought in almost five years ago by the new Tribal Council. “In the initial years while the ineligible group was in power, there were no books and that group ignored the governing laws for gaming. It took time to figure out what assets the Tribe had.”
One of the goals the Tribal Council set was hiring a fiduciary to help manage the tribe’s assets – Minors Trust, 401(k)s, and endowment funds. Through an RFP process, the Tribal Council selected Smart Investor, a CEFEX certified registered investment adviser, and its chairman, Allan Henriques, to manage the assets.
The ceremony happened during the tribe’s annual economic review meeting with the tribal membership.
The annual certification process involves a detailed review of documents, investments and procedures followed by on-site interviews with key personnel.