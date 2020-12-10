Through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians is hosting a free drive-thru food box distribution from 2-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, to donate 2,000 boxes of food to the community. The food will be handed out in The Links at Rolling Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, and distribution will continue until the supply runs out,
The Tribe partnered with Safeway to purchase $160,000 worth of food items, including whole fresh chickens, eggs, dairy and more, from the supermarket chain to make the food box giveaway possible for the holiday season.
Safeway delivered the food items Tuesday at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino and tribe members and volunteers worked Thursday and Friday to organize and box the food in preparation for Monday's event.
The food giveaway is open to all, no identification needed.
For more information contact the tribal office at 530-528-3538.