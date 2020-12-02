A new gaming compact between the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, owners of Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, and the State has been signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The compact regulates the operation of Class III Gaming activities to ensure a fair and honest operation, protecting the interests of the tribe, the state, its citizens, and local communities.
According to the tribe, the new compact reflects a mutual commitment to a strong and respectful government-to-government relationship promoting tribal economic development and supporting tribal sovereignty.
“On behalf of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, we want to thank Governor Newsom and the state for working with us to approve and sign this new gaming compact," said Tribal Chairman Andrew Alejandre. “The signing of this compact is a great milestone for us because it demonstrates that the state recognizes our tribal sovereignty and ensures revenue stability for our tribe over the next 25 years.”
The newly negotiated compact is intended to support tribal government investment in expanded tribal government services, local jurisdictions, non-profit and civic organizations. It also commits the tribe to improve the environment, education status, and the health, safety and general welfare of its members and the surrounding community.
The gaming compact will need to be approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior, in order to take full effect.
Once approved on the federal level, the tribe said it will be able to operate up to 2,000 gaming devices.
“This new gaming compact emphasizes the ongoing commitment and support from the State for our Tribe’s economic success and, in return, the Corning community,” said Alejandre. "This compact will support our ongoing goals of economic growth, job creation and community support."
The state legislature ratified the tribal-state gaming compact in September with overwhelming support, passing unanimously on both the Assembly and Senate floors.
Tribe leadership said it received valuable commitment and support from state Sen. Jim Nielsen, Republican of Tehama, and Assemblyman James Gallagher, Republican of Yuba City, which proved to be the key leadership needed for a unanimous vote within the State legislature.
"The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians are good neighbors," said Nielsen "They are generous in helping to improve healthcare in our community, and in providing help to the people of the region who have been displaced by the recent devastating wildfires. Another very special thing about the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians is that they experienced their own 'trail of tears' many, many years ago. They did not let that deter them from passing on their culture and heritage, through their generations of striving and prospering in this new site. They're well-settled, and they are a tribe that keeps their own."
Gallagher said in a press release he is pleased with the new compact secured by the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians.
“The new agreement provides extended certainty for the Tribe as they continue to provide critical resources, such as much needed healthcare services, for their members and the community at large. I appreciate the Tribal Council’s commitment to Tehama County and look forward to helping build upon their many successes," he added.
Additionally, the compact reflects the tribe’s commitment to share revenue with non-gaming and limited gaming tribes through the Revenue Sharing Trust Fund and the Tribal Nation Grant Fund. This commitment allows the economic benefits of gaming to extend to all tribal governments in California.
The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians owns and operates Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, which includes the casino, three restaurants, two conference centers, a brewery and distillery, RV Park and Travel Center, The Equestrian Center at Rolling Hills and The Links at Rolling Hills Golf Course. They employ over 500 team members.
The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to community organizations each year, with over $9 million donated to benefit local health, safety and education programs.