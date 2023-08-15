Once again the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians is donating funds to Corning’s recreation program to help “contribute to the goal of student success by building a stronger, more resilient community.”
The City Council unanimously approved the $70,000 donation during the Aug. 8 meeting.
As facilitators of the Promise Neighborhood Grant, the Tribe has for several years donated to the recreation program using grant funding.
City Planner II/Recreation Coordinator Chrissy Meeds said the funding will be used to continue support to the recreation program in the Corning, Paskenta and Rancho Tehama areas. Specifically, the funds will contribute to supporting the program’s coordinator and assistant; purchase of supplies, storage costs, facility costs and paying program instructors.
“Grant funding cannot be used for food, beverages or one-time activities not aligned with reaching the goal of changing developmental and educational outcomes,” Meeds said.
She went on to add, the city will initiate and continue program partnerships with families, schools, organizations and River Cities Counseling to increase the number of opportunity youth participating in the program.
“We will also continue to recruit student volunteers from Corning High School,” Meeds said.
Goals and objectives of the rec program have been easily met over the past few years, she added, including 750 youth/children participation, 5 percent increase annually in social media and obtain 10+ student volunteers.
Under the terms of the grant, the city will be required to submit a bi-annual report to the grant director, and meet quarterly to obtain and discuss updates.