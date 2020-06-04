Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians shows enormous support to high schools’ grads

Although the Class of 2020 graduates at both Corning Union High School and Centennial High School have gone without much of the traditional graduation celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local community has come together to help the graduates in several ways.
Among the top of the graduates’ supporters is the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, which is hosting Independent Study, Corning and Centennial high schools with drive-in graduation ceremonies tomorrow, Friday, June 5, at the Amphitheater at the casino.
“We are grateful to our partners at the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians who have graciously allow us the use of their facility and staff at no cost,” said Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor.
Graduation for Independent Study and Centennial High School will begin at 10 a.m., with graduation for Corning Union High School graduates at 6:30 p.m.
Admittance to both graduation ceremonies is by ticket only and tickets are limited to the immediate families of the graduates. Tickets are being distributed directly to the graduating seniors and will be take place in a “drive-in theatre” style format with the guests remaining in their vehicles.
“Despite the challenges presented with the pandemic and related school closures, we are proud of our 200 Corning Union High School graduates, four Independent Study graduates and 29 Centennial graduates,” Caylor said. “These students have persevered through the most difficult end to a senior year in recent memory, and we plan to honor them and their families accordingly.”
Along with hosting the ceremonies the Tribe, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, has collaborated with the Corning Chamber of Commerce, the City of Corning, Corning Union High School District, the Corning High Parents Club and American Ink, to fund senior class recognition banners on display from lamp posts in downtown Corning along Solano Street.
“We are proud of the Independent Study, Corning and Centennial high schools’ Class of 2020, and we feel it is important that we support the senior class with the ceremony and recognition they deserve during this difficult time,” said Andrew Alejandre, Tribal chairman. “Through our work in the community with various youth groups to support and improve their education, it is exciting to see our seniors reach the final step in their high school careers and we are honored to be the venue to help them celebrate.”
The banners featured down Solano were truly a community effort, Alejandre added.
With the support of all of the organizations, and the funds provided by the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, the city of Corning waived the permitting and labor fees to hang the banners, Corning High School’s staff created the graphics, supplied the senior pictures and donated the labor hours to hang the banners to their glory. The banners were hung on Tuesday, May 26.
Anyone with questions regarding the graduation ceremonies can leave a message at 824-8000, the Corning Union High School and district office.
For more information about the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, visit www.paskentanomlakifoundation.