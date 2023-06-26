A large-scale solar and storage project funded and approved by the California Energy Commission is underway with the goal of providing the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians energy sovereignty.
In collaboration with Woven Energy LLC, the development of the solar and storage microgrid will enable the Tribe, owners of Rolling Hills Casino in Corning, to power its operations using a sustainable and resilient renewable energy solution, announced the partnership on June 16.
The project will be funded by the CEC’s $140 million long-duration energy storage grant program, of which $32.8 million was award for the Tribe’s microgrid project, reported Utility Dive.
“Our Tribe has prioritized energy planning since 2018 and we are proud to be the recipients of this historic renewable energy infrastructure project that will enhance our energy security,” said Tribal Chairman Andrew “Dru” Alejandre. “As stewards of the land, it is our responsibility to ensure we operate sustainably and preserve our environment for future generations. This new project supports our Tribe’s goals of reducing our carbon footprint.”
Tribe leaders said the project aims to reduce global carbon footprint by achieving a reduction of approximately 2,500 tons of carbon dioxide annually.
Jonah Steinbuck, director of the Energy Research and Development Division at the California Energy Commission, said the project “reflects the CEC’s goal to commercialize proven long-duration energy storage solutions and support the energy sovereignty of tribal nations such as the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians.”
The project is set to be one of the largest solar and energy storage projects in “Indian Country” - a legal term that generally refers to all lands within a federal Indian reservation, all dependent Indian communities, and all tribal member allotments.
Alejandre explained the project will also provide much needed energy stability to the Tribe given the increased rolling blackouts and current grid instability caused by the increasingly frequent and extreme regional wildfires.
The investment also highlights the foundational benefits these alternative energy resources provide for tribal communities, including the reduction of electric costs and support of their economic development.
According to information provided by the Tribe, the project’s microgrid will include 20 MWh of battery energy storage, supplied by Redflow, along with approximately 5 MW of solar PV generation. The battery system is designed to charge primarily from solar on site and will discharge throughout the remainder of the day, which will reduce the overall grid demand.
With the reported capability of generating approximately 80 percent of the Tribe’s energy needs, the microgrid is anticipated to improve the reliability and resiliency of electricity at key Tribal facilities, thus significantly reducing energy costs.
“We are honored that the California Energy Commission has approved funding for Paskenta’s tribal microgrid,” said Damon Safranek, CEO of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians. “This project marks an important milestone in achieving Paskenta’s energy sovereignty objectives.”
The project is funded by the CEC’s $140 million Long Duration Storage Program aimed at supporting the development of non-lithium energy storage technologies to enhance long-duration energy storage.
The Paskenta Tribe’s microgrid will be built by Faraday Microgrids and utilize flow battery technology supplied by Redflow Limited, a global company headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, for the supply of the battery system. The CEC grant includes $11.9 million in funding for Redflow’s component of the operation.
Redflow states its largest single sale and deployment of batteries will provide power for the Tribe’s microgrid project.
Ground-breaking for the project is expected by the end of 2023 and commercially operational by 2025.
Along with the casino, the Tribe owns the Rolling Hills Equestrian Center, two hotels, Rolling Hills Clinic, The Links golf course, Amphitheater, and other enterprises. The casino sits on the Tribe’s 2,000-acre reservation situated south of Corning on the west-side of Interstate 5, with its headquarters lying directly across the freeway to the east.