The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians announced The official public grand opening of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians newest enterprise, the Paskenta Brewery and Distillery, took place on Friday, Nov. 12 at the band’s Rolling Hills Casino in Corning.
The Paskenta Brewery and Distillery is a completely self-contained brewhouse and fine spirit distillery outfitted with state-of- the-art fermenting and production capabilities.
"We are excited to welcome our guests to the first tribal-owned distillery in California, the Paskenta Brewery and Distillery, where guest can enjoy our carefully crafted beers and liquors," said Tribal Chairman Andrew “Dru” Alejandre. “We always strive to invest in businesses that will build a sustainable future for our tribe and the community at large. We are proud to be in a position to offer new job opportunities for our community that allow them to express their creativity."
The Paskenta Brewery and Distillery is part of the tribe's casino expansion efforts that broke ground in 2019. While many tribes' own breweries, distilleries offer a new opportunity for tribal communities to build diversified revenues through deliberate investments into their own economy, which allows them to strengthen their tribe's future. With the repeal of the Indian Trade and Intercourse Act, dating back to 1834, the Paskenta tribe, along with 573 other Native American tribes, now have the right to distill liquor on tribal lands.
Tribal officials said the Paskenta Brewery and Distillery was conceived as a result of the tribe’s “desire to create a unique and visionary tribute to the gifts of nature”. The tribe has also placed a large uncut obsidian stone, which has ties to the tribe's ancestors, under the glass dome of the distillery’s spirit safe where all spirits will be dripped through for filtering, which marks the product's transformative journey from a raw material to the final product.
For guests looking to indulge in drink options, master brewers and distillers will create the very best bourbons, vodkas, and other carefully crafted liquors and spirits. Beers are brewed each with its own signature character and taste.
The annual production of the Brewery and Distillery is estimated at 1,260 barrels per year, or 39,060 gallons.
In addition, the tribe's newest enterprise has also created new employment for the community, including the opportunity to gain new skills such as producing new craft flavors, running and operating the distillery, and enhancing sales and customer service.
The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians owns Rolling Hills Casino & Resort, which includes the casino, three restaurants, two conference centers, brewery and distillery, RV Park and Travel Center, The Equestrian Center at Rolling Hills and The Links at Rolling Hills Golf Course. They employ over 500 team members. The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to community organizations each year, with over $9 million donated to benefit local health, safety and education programs.