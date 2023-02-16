While attending a function at the Paskenta Community Center, District 1 Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, heard about some of the troubles the Paskenta Community Services District was dealing with.
In response, said District Secretary Shawnee Lee, the congressman suggested the district apply for “Community Project Funding,” which the U.S. Congress created in 2021 as a new process allowing members of congress to submit funding requests for specific programs and projects based in their district.
The district did just that and learned recently through LaMalfa’s office that the district had been awarded their request for $85,000.
“We are all excited and pleased,” Lee said. “We knew it was a long-shot but the district really needed the funding, so what did we have to lose.”
As with the $2 million Tehama County received through the same process, the district was advised the federal funds will be passed through an administrative agency, such as the Federal Housing and Urban Development Agency, and may take up to three months for the application process to receive the funds.
Lee said the district is hoping to utilize the funding to purchase equipment for the water plant, a shed, small excavator and laying blacktop on the district parking lot.
“When the district has had broken water pipes, they have had to be dug out by hand or we have had to borrow and excavator. The district really needs one of our own,” she added.
During several years of the drought, the district had to purchase water from the City of Corning to facilitate its customers.
“We didn’t have to purchase water last year and it doesn’t look like we will have to this year,” Lee said.