The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, will host its third annual community food distribution event on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Corning.
The foundation will be donating food items to 1,000 families in the local community ahead of the holiday season. Food items to be donated include turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole corn kernels, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.
Families will be able to drive up and pick up the food items at the Links at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort’s parking lot, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, starting at 5 p.m. until supplies run out.
This community-focused food distribution event will be drive-thru only and will be strictly limited to one food donation per family. Those in attendance will be asked to make room in their trunks, car or truck bed, before arrival and to stay in their vehicle with the windows up.
Those distributing will greet the family and place the food donation in their car. This event is open to all, and no identification is required to receive the food donation.