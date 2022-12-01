The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, held its third annual drive-thru food distribution event on Nov. 17 at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort. The tribe donated holiday-themed food items to 1,000 families with the goal of both supporting and uplifting the local community ahead of the holiday season.
“By providing a variety of holiday foods, we wanted to bring cheer to families in our local community this holiday season and to lessen the food insecurities many face especially during this economic climate,” said Tribal Chairman Andrew “Dru” Alejandre. “We are overjoyed to have the resources needed to conduct our annual food donation event and we look forward to continuing to make a difference in the community.”
Since 2020, the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation has donated food items to more than 5,500 households. This year, the foundation donated holiday-themed food items that included, turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole corn kernels, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.
Foundation leaders said they continue to hold a deep value for encouraging and actively supporting the well-being of the community.
The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians have reportedly contributed over $9 million dollars locally over the years through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation to benefit local health, safety and education programs, including the community Neighborhood grant, which has for several years funded and helped fund the City of Corning Recreation Program.
For more information about the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation visit www.paskentanomlakifoundation.