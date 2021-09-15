The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, hosted its fourth annual “Wish Upon A Par” Charity Golf Tournament this month, with more than 120 golfers participating in the golf tournament to support the annual charity held at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort.
The proceeds raised benefit and raise awareness for the Make- A-Wish® Northeastern and Central California and Northern Nevada chapter.
With proceeds from the fundraiser, the tribe has been able to grant life-changing wishes to six admirable children diagnosed with critical illnesses in the local community.
"We are proud to once again partner with Make-A-Wish to adopt and grant the wishes of six deserving children," said Andrew “Dru” Alejandre, tribal chairman of Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians. "These brave children are fighting every day to stay healthy and they've truly touched our hearts with their stories. We are excited to reveal that we are making their heartfelt wishes come true."
Over the last three years, the Foundation's Wish Upon a Par Charity Golf Tournament has raised close to $150,000 to support the local Make-A-Wish chapter and has granted wishes to 18 children with a critical-illness.
This year, the event raised $47,500 in funds to support Make-A-Wish. The funds were raised by community sponsors, donors, and more than 120 participating golfers.
The six children who will benefit from this year's event each have unique stories and reasons for their wishes, which will all be granted through the funds raised from this year’s Wish Upon a Par.
The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation continued to honor its tradition of revealing a wish for one of the six Make-A-Wish children onsite.
This year the recipient was 8-year-old Lily, who has strenuously battled against a blood disorder since 2019, who was surprised to learn that her wish to be a zookeeper is being granted. Lily has many interests including her love of animals. She was invited to attend the tournament, along with her family, as a local wish child waiting to have her wish granted. The Make-A-Wish staff will be planning Lily’s wish over the next several weeks to provide her a memorable and magical experience.
The other five children whose wishes will be granted thanks to the efforts of the Wish Upon A Par Charity Golf Tournament include:
Nine-year-old Ryder, diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and her family lost their home in a devastating wildfire. Her wish will help put all that behind her.
After receiving chemotherapy every three weeks for lymphoma, brave 8-year-old Ariana this year celebrated the good news of remission. Her perfect wish is to do something fun and memorable with her family.
Sixteen-year-old Connor is battling a rare kidney disease, and although his condition has prevented him from participating in his favorite sport, football, he hopes to continue playing high school football in the future. His wish is to meet someone who inspires him.
Ten-year-old Sophia has faced a long journey since she was diagnosed with heart failure at just two-months-old, having experienced a heart transplant, Sophia greatly desires a change of scenery. Her wish, when granted, will provide amazing memories that will last a life time.
Five-year-old Jasper is a spunky and social young boy who has been battling a brain tumor since the age of two. His wish will be something he will enjoy for many years.
The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through its Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, supports local groups in their efforts to improve their communities and develop the quality of life in the region. The foundation has contributed over $9 million locally to benefit local health, safety and education programs. In December 2020, the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation donated food boxes to 2,000 households, with a value of more than $160,000, to the Red Bluff/Corning community ahead of the holiday season.
For more information about the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, visit www.paskentanomlakifoundation..