Caltrans is alerting motorists to expect daytime travel delays due to paving work over the next three months on State Highway 45 from Hamilton City to about one mile south of the State Highway162 west junction.
Construction on the project started Aug. 14, with crews conducting roadwork at the first of two separation locations on Highway 45.
Caltrans said motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday until late October.
The first segment of roadwork is from County Road 52, or Gum Avenue, to 1.2 miles north of Bayliss Blue Gum Road. Crews plan to work in this area until early September.
The contractor, Knife River Construction of Chico, will then shift paving operations to a six-mile stretch of highway from Country Road 29 to the Highway 32 junction in Hamilton City. Flaggers at each end of the construction zone and a pilot vehicle will be used during one-way traffic control.
Motorists are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fees doubled in construction zones.
The roadway construction schedule is subject to change due to weather, equipment or material availability or other unexpected events, Caltrans said.
The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3.. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.