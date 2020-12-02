National cattle industry icons, Ellington and Betty Peek, of Cottonwood celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. The owners and operators of the Shasta Livestock Auction Yard in Cottonwood, the Peek's also own and operate the Shasta Western Video Market.
Betty, a rancher's daughter whose maiden name was Gomes, was from San Andreas and Ellington was from Murphys when the couple met at a dance in Mokelume Hill in 1950. Ellington asked to take Betty home from the dance and she said yes. On the way home she told him to watch out for the big dip in the road but he was trying to impress her so much that he hit it going too fast. Both their heads hit the ceiling of the pickup. He just laughed and she joined in. They were married that same year, and their marriage has been the same ever since.
The Peek's first moved to Oakdale where Ellington worked at the Oakdale and Stockton Livestock Yards as a ring man.
The Korean War started and Ellington was drafted, coming home to his wife and their first son, Andy, after serving in Korea for six months and Japan for six months.
Following his service in the war, Ellington worked at various auction yards and for a meat company as a buyer. After a short time in Susanville running an auction yard, he moved to Anderson and rented the old Shasta Livestock Auction Yard, which he ran for three years. Betty took the deposit from the first sale to the bank in Angels Camp where they had a loan.
The Shasta Yard was doing well, but when a new auction yard was being opened north of Red Bluff, and Ellington, 28-years-old at the time, was offered the general manager's job, he took it. This job lasted only one year as Ellington felt the company put too many restrictions on him and he didn't like the way they wanted things done.
From there, Ellington went to Elk Grove to manage the Maita Bros Feedlot. He also started back at the old Shasta Auction Yard in Anderson, buying it this time instead of renting.
While being home with their children and running the house, Betty started a western store at the auction yard. It was only open on sale day, but it was a hit.
In 1966, with the help of John Trisdale, the Peek's built and opened the Shasta Livestock Auction Yard in Cottonwood.
Betty opened the Shasta Western Shop full-time, expanding it over the years. Even though she closed it in 2008 and retired at age 80, the store is still talked about.
Ellington has not retired yet and still goes to work most days at Shasta Livestock and Western Video Market.
He is 92 and Betty just turned 91.
They were blessed to have four children, Andy, Laurie, Callie and Brad, five grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
Over the past 70 years the Peek's have been through a lot of ups and downs, including the death of their son, Andy, highs and lows in the cattle industry and great success of their livestock auction and video market.