People finding good ways to deal with stay-at-home order

As Tehama County Public Health confirms there is still only one confirmed case of coronavirus in the county and the need for a continued stay-at-home directive until further notice, people in the community are looking at ways to deal with the continuing crisis - often in ways that are helpful and service-oriented.
One local example is the Tehama County Farm Bureau donating funds to Mercy Foundation North to assist with the purchase of a powered, air-purifying respirator to be used at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.
In addition, the Farm Bureau is donating masks collected from its Board of Directors that will also be donated to the hospital. Farm Bureau Board member Michael Vasey, of Lindauer River Ranch was instrumental in bringing this need to the attention of board.
“The Board agreed this was a great donation to be made at this time to the community,” said Shelley Macdonald, Tehama County Farm Bureau Board president.
There are stories of children in the community providing service at city parks, people making masks and giving them away, taking food and other essentials to people at risk who can’t leave their homes.
Much attention and credit is justifiably being given to the essentials in the community, police and firefighters, volunteers at the senior center, at schools to distribute meals to students, and employees at essential businesses.
“There are a lot of things we can do help each other out,” said Dave Demo, a volunteer firefighter and member of the City Council. “In big and small ways.”
Numerous agencies have come together to keep the community updated and to provide resources, such as the 211 NorCal Program, a one stop shop for reliable information and resources in the North State during this time of crisis and more.
Kalie Brisbon, 211 NorCal Program manager, and her team are working around the clock to ensure up-to-date information is available 24/7 to residents. The program allows residents to call 211 on a phone and receive the needed information.
A homeless shelter facility has been set up at the Tehama District Fairgrounds, housing and providing services to more than 20 people daily.
Corning has placed port-a-potties and wash stations at sites in the community frequented by the homeless.
“We tried to get many of the homeless in our community to be transported to the Tehama District Fairgrounds homeless shelter but they didn’t want to go,” said City Manager Kristina Miller. “So right now the port-a-potties and wash stations are the best we can do.”
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears, under the direction of Miller, has been enforcing the executive order for non-essential businesses to stay closed.
“I’ve had to go to a few non-essential businesses and request they close their doors,” Fears said. “Most everyone has been very cooperative once I explain the need for extra safety at this time.”
Miller said the community needs to continue to be extra cautious and abide by the stay-at-home order until further notice.
“We are certain there are unconfirmed cases of coronavirus in the community, cases that have not been tested. Please don’t assume it is not out there in our community,” she added.