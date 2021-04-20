SAN FRANCISCO-Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has added several resources to further support customers and communities before, during and after public safety power shutoffs. During severe weather, PG&E may need to turn off power for public safety as high winds can cause tree branches or debris to contact energized electric lines, which could damage electrical equipment and cause a major wildfire.
“We understand that being without power is a hardship on our customers,” said Marlene Santos, EVP of Customer Care and chief customer officer. “That is why we are continuing to listen to our customers and respond to their feedback by providing the information and tools they need to help lessen the impact of PSPS events.”
Added resources for this year before, during after a safety power shutoff include:
- Refining customer notifications to provide better information in 16 languages about when power will be turned off and back on.
- Providing address alerts, which allow customers and non-account holders to receive notifications about public safety power shutoff events for any address they care about.
- Continuing to expand the network of event-ready, ADA-accessible indoor Community Resource Center sites, which include basic medical equipment charging, device charging, Wi-Fi and other amenities.
- Expanding meal replacement resources from local food banks to cover every county likely to be impacted by a a safety power shutoff event. A combination of perishable and nonperishable food will be available up until three days after restoration from a shutoff event.
- Providing customers who depend on well water pumps and live in high fire-threat areas with rebates for purchasing a qualified portable power generator through the Generator Rebate Program.
- Helping communities plan and implement their own electric microgrid through the Community Microgrid Enablement Program.
To further support customers in the access and functional needs population, PG&E is providing additional resources including:
- Growing PG&E’s network of community-based organization partnerships focused on serving customers in the access and functional needs community with accessible transportation resources, hotel accommodations and food stipends, emergency preparedness outreach and education and Medical Baseline Program enrollment.
- Providing a total of 11,500 portable batteries to customers with medical or independent living needs through both the portable battery program and community-based organization partnerships, cumulative over two years (9,000 portable batteries to low-income Medical Baseline customers in high fire-threat areas impacted by two or more safety power shutoff events and an additional 2,500 portable batteries to customers with medical or independent living needs).
- Expanding notifications for those with medical needs by allowing customers to self-certify as being medically vulnerable.
- Providing additional meals to seniors impacted by a safety power shutoff event through a Meals on Wheels partnership.
In the face of its responsibility in recent catastrophic wildfires in the state, PG&E said it is continuing to build a safer system, taking action in the areas of upgrading its electric grid, implementing new technologies, and other wildfire prevention efforts.
As California moves into another drought year of far less than normal precipitation, the threat of wildfires grows, expanding the urgency for the electric company's prevention efforts.
For more information on PG&E's public safety power shutoff program go online to pge.comwildfiresafety, pge.com/backuppoer, pge.com/medicalbaseline or pge.com/address alerts.