In partnership with the Resource Conservation District of Tehama County, the non-profit Tehama Conservation Funds was awarded $45,000 from Pacific Gas and Electric (PGE) to be used for fuel breaks and fuel reduction in the county.
PG&E notes, this wildfire season, mobilizing Californians to protect homes, businesses, communities, and the environment from wildfire is more important than ever.
“The work of local California Fire Safe Councils and other non-profits is critical to strengthening the safety and preparedness of local communities during the 2021 wildfire season,” reported the utilities company.
The funds awarded to the Tehama County partnership comes from $2 million in PG&E grants presented to organizations conducting 2021 projects focused on reducing the threat of wildfires
“With our Community Wildfire Safety Program, we focus on reducing wildfire risk by meeting and exceeding state vegetation safety standards, continuing to harden our electric grid with stronger power lines and poles and by integrating new tools and technologies. But we can’t do it all alone. We need to work together and enable each other to prepare for this wildfire season, which is why the work of the local Fire Safe Councils and other non-profit groups is so essential,” said Peter Kenny, PG&E interim vice president of vegetation management.
The Tehama Conservation Fund will use the funds to expand and enhance the Resource Conservation District of Tehama County’s developed network of shaded fuel breaks and fuels reduction treatments alongside roads in the community area of Manton. The Community of Manton Ingress and Egress Project will address a segment of Forwards Mill Road east of Manton providing a thoroughfare around the eastern end of the community.
The purpose of this project is to reduce the risk of roadside ignition, reduce the rate of fire spread and provide a higher probability of accessible road for ingress and egress in the event of a wildfire.
“We are thrilled to partner with PG&E again to bring this vital community service to residents, ahead of what has the potential to be a particularly challenging wildfire season,” said Rob Rianda, project manager of Resource Conservation District of Tehama County.