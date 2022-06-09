Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) donated time, equipment and a crew on June 1 to remove the dilapidated flag pole at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall in preparation for a new flag pole to be installed.
The community raised $20,000 in funds to purchase the new flag pole, but needed help removing the old one. That is where PG&E came into the picture, volunteer to help out with the project with approval from the Tehama County Board of Supervisors.
The flag pole is just one project being conducted for the 88-year-old, 9,000 square-foot historic building, which is in need of more than $6.4 million in repairs.
A report on the condition of the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall was heard by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors earlier this year and things aren't looking good for the old facility.
The county hired Nichols, Melbeurg and Rossetto (NMR) Architects and Engineers to conduct a feasibility study on the structure in September after the board received public concerns about the hall's condition from residents of Corning.
“The sentimental value of the Hall is worth much more than the cost to repair it. It is a Corning icon,” said Supervisor Bob Williams. The Hall sits within his district. “I have been in contact with Congressman Doug LaMalfa who is trying to see if there are possible federal dollars for this project.”
Supervisors John Leach and Candy Carlson, both veterans, said they are doing the same.
“It looks like a lot of people are working towards the same goal,” Carlson said.
The report stated the top problem is the building's electrical power system, with an estimated repair cost of $245,960.
Second on the list was structural repairs at $87,564. Those repairs included installing new wood-bearing wall below existing joists with rotted ends; seal existing cracks in southern brick wall near foundation and in southern brick wall around window openings; and temporary shoring and repairs to existing roof truss if investigations shows signs of structural damage.
The last on the high priority list was the building's interior, with an estimated repair cost of $353,508. Amongst those repairs is removing and replacing existing wall finish on walls requiring new electrical wiring; existing wall finish at southwestern corner of mezzanine and at lobby near existing drinking fountain to look for possible dry rot/damage and make corrective repairs; and remove existing wall finish at southern walls and ceiling of small meeting rooms, evaluate damage and make corrective repairs.
NMR's vast list then goes on to medium priority repairs and low priority repairs.
The report states the cost of repairs, $6.4 million, which doesn't consider the cost of hazardous materials investigation and abatement – is considerable for a building of the Hall's age and condition.