Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is conducting inspections in eastern Shasta and northern Tehama counties using helicopters along electric distribution lines.
Flights will occur over the Manton and Shingletown areas this week and over the Cassel and Hat Creek areas next week.
The System Inspections Program accelerates inspection cycles beyond compliance regulations to align with wildfire risk.
Helicopters are equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors and Autonomous Image Capturing (AIC) to evaluate PG&E powerlines and equipment, and will continuously fly at about 350 feet above ground and may need to make several passes along powerlines.
The ongoing program is designed to allow PG&E to make sure electric equipment is working properly. PG&E is prioritizing work in the highest wildfire risk areas, generally locations facing extreme and elevated wildfire risk as defined by the California Public Utilities Commission Fire Threat Map.
Equipment along electric distribution lines located in these areas will be evaluated more frequently, while infrastructure in non-high fire-threat areas will be inspected at least every five years.
Weather permitting and barring other unforeseen circumstances, flights will occur from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m.
PG&E crews will promptly repair or make safe the highest-priority conditions found through inspections. Crews will repair all other conditions as part of the company’s routine work-execution plan.