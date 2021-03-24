Pacific Gas and Electric Company is hosting a virtual safety town hall for Glenn, Tehama, Lassen and Shasta county residents.
“Pacific Gas and Electric Company is continuing its important work to further reduce wildfire risks and improve the safety of its electric system,” it was stated in a press release. “To help ensure that customers are part of its safety efforts, PG&E will be hosting an interactive, virtual safety town hall with Shasta, Tehama, Lassen and Glenn county residents where the company will provide an overview of its work to further prevent wildfires and its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events in 2020.”
The town hall will feature a presentation and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback.
PG&E’s safety and leadership team will discuss PG&E’s wildfire prevention plans, 2020 PSPS events and local vegetation management efforts.
While the webinar will focus on customers impacted by a PSPS event in 2020, any PG&E customers are invited to join. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese.
The event will take place on Wednesday, March 31, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.