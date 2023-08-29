Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is monitoring a potential dry offshore wind event forecasted to start early Wednesday morning, Aug. 30. that may require the company shut off power to approximately 8,500 customers in small portions of eight counties – including Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties.
Given the forecasted wind event and current dry conditions, including extremely dried vegetation, PG&E authorities said they sent one-day advance notifications Tuesday morning to customers in targeted areas where it may need to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized powerlines.
According to PG&E meteorologists, the primary period of concern develops Wednesday morning, where wind gusts from 30 to 45 mph may develop in elevated terrain around Lake Shasta and spread southward down the western Sacramento Valley and adjacent terrain.
Relative humidity values may fall to around 10 percent in the Sacramento Valley, as a result the National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday evening to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Potentially Affected Counties
Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at pge.com/pspsupdates.
The potential shutoff is currently expected to affect approximately 8,500 customers across the following counties and tribal communities: Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Tehama, Yolo, Glenn Grindstone Rancheria and Shasta Pit River.
Community Resource Centers
Eight Community Resource Centers will be available within the affected locations within Butte, Colusa, Tehama and Shasta counties. PG&E will provide resources in these safe locations during this PSPS. Each center offers ADA-accessible restrooms, device charging, Wi-Fi, blankets, air conditioning and bottled water, snacks and other supplies. Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at pge.com/pspsupdates.
In addition, PG&E customers can call 211 to get help preparing for a potential power outage, or any other kind of emergency, to minimize hardships that may be caused by wildfire safety outages.
Support is available before, during, and after a power outage.
set of criteria is a first step which may lead to further analysis by our meteorology team to determine if a PSPS event is necessary.
Here’s Where to Learn More - PG&E’s emergency website (www.pge.com/pspsupdates) is now available in 16 languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Russian, Vietnamese, Korean, Farsi, Arabic, Hmong, Khmer, Punjabi, Japanese, Thai, Portuguese and Hindi. Customers can choose their language of preference for viewing the information when visiting the website.
Tenants and non-account holders can sign up to receive PSPS ZIP Code Alerts for any area they you do not have a PG&E account by visiting www.pge.com/pspszipcodealerts.