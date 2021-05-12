SAN FRANCISCO— Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation are encouraging qualified students to apply for the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. The Foundation will provide funding for a total of $250,000 to students pursuing a degree in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines. The program will award 20 scholarships of $10,000 each and 20 scholarships of $2,500 each.
“For PG&E, enhancing opportunities and the future for our young people is part of delivering on our triple bottom line of serving people, the planet and California’s prosperity,” said Stephanie Isaacson, executive director of The PG&E Corporation Foundation. “Through this scholarship program, we’re helping local students pursue their dreams of becoming the next generation of engineers, innovators or environmental scientists who will lead the way into our clean energy future.”
Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need. Awards will be announced in August.
Eligibility Requirements:
Applications are open to graduating high school seniors, current college students, U.S. military veterans and adults returning to school who are PG&E customers at the time of application. To learn more or to apply, go online to pg&estemscholarships.com
Applicants must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2021-2022 academic year and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California.
Students enrolled in the following majors are eligible:
Engineering (electrical, mechanical, industrial, environmental, power and/or energy)
Computer Science, Information Systems or Cyber Security
Environmental Sciences
Since 2012, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has awarded more than $6.5 million to accomplished students based on a combined demonstration of community leadership, personal triumph, financial need and academic achievement.
In addition to the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, PG&E’s 10 employee resource groups (ERGs) and two engineering networking groups (ENGs) award scholarships to help offset the cost of higher education.
The funds are raised totally through employee donations, employee fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company’s employee giving program.