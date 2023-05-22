Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) residential electric customers looking to save on their utilities bill can register for the company’s Power Saver Rewards Program.
The program provides participants bill credits for temporarily reducing energy use when demand for electricity is high, usually between 4-9 p.m.
PG&E said last year customers received over $55 million in bill credits. Over the ten event days in 2022, the average customer bill credit for program participants was $35.
Program event days are triggered by the state’s grid operator, the California Independent System Operator, calling a Flex Alert and/or an Energy Emergency Alert Watch between May 1 and October 31.
Notifications to customers to reduce energy use as part of the program are sent out the day before an event.
Customers who reduce energy use on event days will receive an automatic credit on their energy statement after the program season ends. Customers receive $2 per kilowatt hour (kWh). There is no penalty for not reducing energy.
The Power Savers Rewards Program is not just about saving customers money, but also a way for PG&E to lessen the demand on the company’s electrical grid.
“The program, initiated by the California Public Utilities Commission, encourages energy conservation during extreme heat waves to lessen the overall strain on the grid and prevent the need for rotating outages,” PG&E reported.
Ways customers can reduce electricity use during summertime peak hours is by turning thermostats to 78 degrees (health permitting), turning off lights not in use, unplugging electric vehicles, and waiting until after peak hours to use large appliances such as washers, dryers and electric ovens.
PG&E electric customers with a SmartMeter not enrolled in a conflicting peak hour program are eligible to participate. Most customers enrolled in a Community Choice Aggregator can also join. Customers can disenroll from the program at any time through the program website.
To enroll in the Power Savers Rewards Program visit powersaver.pge.com to learn more and sign up.