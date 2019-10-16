In response to its responsibility in recent wildfires and in an effort to keep customers and communities safe, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has developed a new tool to allow anyone to receive notifications about public safety power shutoff events, even if they are not PG&E customers or account holders.
Although PG&E customers already receive alerts specific to their address, the new tool will be useful for tenants, caretakers, travelers, and parents of school-age children.
Because the energy system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions, any one of PG&E’s more than 5 million electric customers could experience a power shutoff event such as the one that occurred earlier this month.
“We recognize how important it is that everyone who could be impacted by a Public Safety Power Shutoff is aware and prepared,” said Aaron Johnson, PG&E vice president in electric operations. “We are pleased to launch this capability that gives everyone, not just customers, the option to take action and stay safe when we turn off power for safety.”
Parties interested in receiving public safety power shutoff alerts for an address where they don’t receive a bill can select one or more zip codes that they want to receive power shutoff alerts about, or select all zip codes in PG&E’s service territory. When a power shutoff event is planned for a selected zip code, an alert will be sent to the user telling them how to determine if a specific address in that zip code could be impacted.
PG&E account holders don’t need to take any action if they are only concerned about addresses where they receive a bill.
More information about Public Safety Power Shutoff Zip Code Alerts is available online at www.pge.com/pspszipcodealerts.
To sign up for these alerts, those interested can call 1-877-9000-PGE. Alerts will be delivered via automated call. Text and email alerts will be available in the near future.