Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reminds its customers and others who live or work in high fire-threat areas from the Sierra Nevada to the coast, the company will contact them multiple times before it initiates a public safety power shutoff due to hot temperatures, high winds and dry vegetation that foretell elevated wildfire conditions.
The company also wants to remind customers to provide and update their contact information by going online to www.pge.com/, or by calling the PG&E contact center at 1-866-743-6589. Customers are encouraged to list multiple methods for contact including home phone numbers, mobile phone numbers, and email addresses. It is important that all customer information is up to date so PG&E can share important wildfire safety alerts.
In March, PG&E sent postcards to more than 200,000 customers encouraging them to update their mobile number, email and other key information so the company can contact them in advance should it become necessary to temporarily turn off power for safety this fire season.
This week, a second-notice postcard will go to about 57,000 customers who have missing or incomplete contact information associated with their PG&E account.
“We want to thank those customers who have taken action to ensure that we have your current contact information,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E’s chief customer officer and a senior vice president. “If you haven’t shared your updated contact information, please do so right away as it will keep us all better prepared to stay emergency-ready and to keep our families and friends safe.”
Besides updating their contact information to prepare for public safety power shutoffs, PG&E encourages customers to do the following:
- Have an emergency plan, review it with your friends, family and neighbors, and practice evacuations
- Check in with your elderly neighbors and friends who may have special needs.
- Update or create a go bag or 72-hour kit that can be used if you need to evacuate
- Prepare an emergency supply kit with food, water, flashlights, batteries, medications and other critical supplies.
- Customers concerned about pet safety during a power shutoff should identify which kennels, shelters or veterinarians can care for pets during an emergency ahead of time
- Clear defensible space around homes and businesses.