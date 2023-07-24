Weston Road in Flournoy west of Corning was the site of a Pacific Gas and Electric pilot program last week where the utility company crew member manned a new remotely operated masticator clearing brush, vines and small trees under power lines.
The pilot program will be followed by other events next month in Shasta and Butte counties so as to try out the technology in different terrains and vegetation, reported PG&E authorities.
According to PG&E spokesman Paul Moreno, the masticator worked well and as expected in mowing brush, vines and weeds as Joe Wilson, PG&E’s regional vice president for PG&E’s North Valley and Sierra Region oversaw the work.
District 1 Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, chairman of the Agriculture Committee Forestry Subcommittee, said the upgraded and timely monitoring of PG&E power lines and outages caused by downed trees or accidents would be a big plus in fire suppression in forested areas.
“PG&E’s wildfire mitigation programs appear to contain several good ideas, which show a dedicated effort to not have the status quo of 2017-2021 power shut offs and mass fires due to power line vegetation interference,” he added. “But, the one main issue is still managing forest lands effectively, especially near power lines, but also other risk areas like along roadways and around towns will help the most.”
It is these such areas that the work of the masticator in clearing vegetation around and near power lines would come in, Moreno said.
In recent years, PG&E has greatly expanded undergrounding of power lines, its network of wildfire cameras and weather stations, and system hardening - all designed to mitigate wildfire risk, Moreno said.
“The remotely operated masticator is just one of several technologies that PG&E is piloting or adopting to help mitigate wildfire risks,” he added.
Other technologies include.
• Piloting ground-level distribution systems as an alternative to undergrounding.
• Testing a novel controlled burn technology called Burnbot, as an alternative to traditional land management techniques around transmission lines (such as using herbicides or mowers). Burnbot is intended to safely return fire to California landscapes that are fire dependent while reducing grassland and chaparral land treatment costs.
• Updates on new drone technology for advanced system inspections.
• Expanding deployment of remote microgrids to enhance local resilience and eliminate fire risk. PG&E recently deployed three new remote grid systems in Tehama and Mariposa Counties, bringing the total of operational standalone power systems that PG&E operates to four, with several more anticipated for deployment in 2023, and up to 30 deployed by 2026.
• Sponsoring XPRIZE Wildfire - an $11 million prize competition aimed at developing innovative technologies to improve the detection and suppression of destructive wildfires.
In addition, PG&E is expanding deployment of the company’s patented backup power transfer meter. PG&E successfully developed a first-of-its-kind personal backup power transfer meter device for customers that fully integrates into PG&E’s existing electric SmartMeter system. The device provides customers with a more reliable solution for interconnecting backup power sources, such as portable generators or batteries, to power essential devices and appliances during a power outage. PG&E successfully installed more than 1,500 BPTMs for customers in high-fire risk areas and plans to install thousands more over the next year.
PG&E recently unveiled another of its latest technology to address the ongoing threat of wildfires in high fire-risk areas. The Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS) system is designed to automatically shut off power within a fraction of a second if a potential threat to the electric system, such as a falling tree branch, is detected. PG&E engineers worked to develop and test the EPSS system, which aims to minimize energy release during electrical faults and reduce the risk of a catastrophic wildfire ignition. The system strikes a balance between quick de-energization of the line in response to a fault, and not unnecessarily de-energizing the line due to momentary load bumps. With California's history of devastating wildfires, the EPSS system is a significant step forward in improving powerline safety.
“Drones being used beyond line of sight is long needed and micro grids will help during shutdowns. Further minimizing shut down zones with more defined grids and rerouted grid redundancy to backfill power to affected areas would help,” LaMalfa said. “Easy-to-plug-in generator hardware to temporarily power homes and small businesses will save customers much headache and expense.”
He goes on to say, the nation has had risk zones for many decades, as long as there has been towns, roadways and transmission lines.
“What has changed over the last 40 years has been ineffective forest management building up massive fuels on federal lands, along with regulations and litigation hampering good fire safe practices on all lands. That’s what really needs change.”