While Corning may not be a high-risk area for a Pacific Gas & Electric Company utilities shutdown due to inclement weather, the company still felt it necessary to present a Community Wildfire Safety Program Overview to the City Counsel during the July 9 meeting.
PG&E Public Affair Officer Dan Blair presented the overview in the company’s efforts to respond to its responsibility in recent wildfires in the state, including November’s historic and deadly Camp Fire in Paradise.
“The company is trying to be more proactive in our efforts to curtail wildfires and strengthen our position in public safety,” he said.
Blair reported the company is operating Wildfire Safety Operations Center around the clock to monitor wildfire risks in real time and to coordinate prevention and response efforts.
PG&E is also expanding and enhancing its vegetation monitoring program by removing vegetation around power-poles and lines in a much greater and expanded effort.
Blair said the company is conducting other accelerated programs to install stronger, more resilient poles and lines, inspections, disabling automatic reclosing of circuit breakers, and other measures.
As for public safety power shutoffs, he added the company is now monitoring conditions across its system and evaluating whether to proactively turn off electric lines for safety when gusty winds and dry conditions combine with a heightened fire risk.
“While no single factor will drive a public safety power shutoff, some factors include a red flag warning, low humidity, forecasted sustained winds generally above 25 mph and wind gusts in excess of approximately 45 mph, conditions for dry fuel, and real-time on the ground observations,” Blair added.
He said according to PG&E fire-threat maps, the Sacramento Valley floor is not in a high-risk area, however, that does not preclude it from requiring emergency power shutoffs if a lineup of threats fell into place.
Public notification of a possible shutoff, when possible, includes 48 hour notice to customers in the affected area, 24-hour notice before electricity is turned off, another notice just previous to shutoff, notice during shutoff and a last notice once power is restored.
“We are reaching out to approximately 5 million customers and asking them to update their contact info at pge.com/mywildfirealerts,” Blair said. “We are also partnering with community leaders, first responders and public safety authorities around Public Safety Power Shutoff preparedness and coordination.”
The utility company is also coordinating with customers with special needs to prepare for possible power shutoffs and asking the community to always have at least 72 hours worth of emergency food, water, medication, and other emergency preparedness supplies on hand in the case of an emergency power shutoff.
For more information concerning PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, call 1-866-743-6589, email wildfiresafety@pge.com, or go online to pge.com/wildfiresafety.