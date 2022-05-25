As part of its efforts to keep customers and communities safe in the face of the growing wildfire risk across the state, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) is continuing to evolve its wildfire safety program to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires and the utility will be hosting a wildfire safety seminar today for residents of Glenn and Tehama counties.
During the webinar event, the PG&E team will discuss PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts, resources to help customers and communities before, during and after wildfire safety outages as well as improvements and updates to PG&E’s safety technology and tools, according to a release issued by the utility company.
“PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions,” read the release.
The webinar will be held today (Wednesday) from 5:30-7 p.m. To access the webinar, visit bit.ly/3qjZcsJ and enter conference ID: 8081345. The meeting can also be accessed via telephone by calling 888-942-9685.
“Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and dial-in numbers will be available for those who aren’t able to join online,” according to the release.
For the full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and to learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.
More information and resources to help prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency, can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.