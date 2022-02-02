As part of its Community Wildfire Safety Program (CWSP), Pacific Gas and Electric Company will start work in February to upgrade and strengthen the electric system in areas of Tehama County.
Known as “system hardening,” these upgrades will make the electric system more resilient to wildfires in communities with the highest wildfire risk.
Hardening work includes replacing existing poles and power lines with stronger and more resilient poles, installing wider cross-arms to increase the separation of power lines and replacing uncovered power lines with covered power lines to reduce the risk of outages caused by vegetation, birds and animals.
More than 38 miles of power lines will be hardened, providing increased reliability for electric customers in Manton and Paynes Creek. Most work will take place in 2022 but a few miles will be completed in 2023. Many of the power lines being upgraded span hills and fields rather than run along county roads.
Customers near work areas will be notified through letters and automated calls.
“Manton and Paynes Creek are in High Fire-Threat Districts, making them a prime choice for a hardening project,” said Jim Monninger, senior manager of PG&E’s North Valley Division. “By strengthening the poles, power lines and equipment in Tier 2 and Tier 3 fire districts, PG&E is taking proactive steps to prevent wildfires. This, along with other components of our Community Wildfire Safety Program, increases reliability and safety for our customers and the communities we serve.”
PG&E completed a 35-mile hardening project in the Shingletown area in 2020.
Multiple hardening projects are currently underway in Northern and Central California. One-third of the electric lines that provide PG&E customers with power are in High Fire-Threat District areas, as designated by the California Public Utilities Commission.
For more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit www.pge.com/cwsp .