An estimated 50,000 customers who might be affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff received the initial notifications two days ahead of the potential event
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has notified customers in targeted portions of 21 counties, including Tehama County, about a potential public safety power shutoff today and tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 16, due to hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts.
In Tehama County 1,230 customers may be affected by the shut-off, along with 58 medical baseline customers. In Butte County the number of customers is around 12,000 and Shasta County around 5,000 customers.
PG&E reports the forecast weather conditions pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.
High winds that started Wednesday are expected to subside Thursday morning in some locations and Friday morning in other locations. PG&E will then inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event. PG&E will safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, based on current weather conditions.
While there is still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this weather wind event, the shutoff is forecasted to affect approximately 50,000 customers in targeted portions of 21 counties, including Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.
Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began on Monday, approximately two days prior to the potential shutoff. Customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who do not verify that they have received these important safety communications will be individually visited by a PG&E employee with a knock on their door when possible. A primary focus will be given to customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.