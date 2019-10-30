The recent Pacific Gas and Electric Company wind-caused power shutoffs may be inconvenient for some, bothersome for others, but for walnut growers and processors in the middle of harvest, the shutoffs could be very damaging.
In Tehama County thousands of PGE customers have suffered through the loss of power on three separate occasions.
Hal Crain, of CR Crain and Sons, Inc., who grow, dry, shell and ship walnuts, described the potential loss as “hugely painful.”
Twice his Los Molinos facilities have had to cease operations due to the power shutoffs that have occurred right in the middle of this year’s walnut harvest.
“We had to notify the growers who use our drying facility we would not be taking any more walnuts 24 hours previous to the announced power shutoffs so we could dry the walnuts we already had. Walnuts left in bins undried will mold,” Crain said.
Bruce Lindauer, who grows and dries walnuts in Dairyville, said he is very frustrated by the power shutoffs.
In addition to the potential loss in the crop, Lindauer said he has to send all of his workers home during the shutoffs which is a loss of income for them.
“My paycheck is sitting out there in those orchards and if those walnuts don’t get harvested it is a loss to me and to my workers,” he added. “This is a high-risk situation.”
Lindauer explained that growers are always dealing with the fluctuations of Mother Nature.
“We are constantly having to adjust to what Mother Nature throws at us, but when we lose the reliability of power, which we should be able to count on, it is a huge hit, because now we don’t know which way to turn,” he said.
Crain said the power shutoffs have put the entire harvest behind and that spells out to the potential loss of a market and income for the entire industry as walnuts left on the trees lose their prime color.
“The walnut market right now wants light colored walnuts. To attain that color the walnuts have to be harvested at the exact right time and then quickly dried. Left on the trees they lose that color. Due to the power shutoffs the walnuts can’t be harvested because the driers are down,” he added.
In addition, the Christmas market is just around the corner, Crain said, which is a big walnut export and domestic market.
“When we are behind on harvest, we could potentially lose that market,” he explained.
According to PGE, most customers have their power back on as the company continues to inspect power lines in the impacted areas of the wind storms.
Both Crain and Lindauer said their power is back on and their facilities are back up and running at this time.