The Wildfire Assistance Program funded by Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is intended to help those who are either uninsured or need assistance with alternative living expenses or other urgent needs. The application deadline to apply for the program is Friday, Nov. 15.
The utilities company has distributed more than $25 million of its $100 million fund to people displaced by the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire.
“There is still time to file a claim with the Wildfire Assistance Program. This fund was set up to help people displaced by the 2017 and 2018 fires with unmet needs, particularly people currently without adequate shelter. This is especially critical now, as we move into the colder, wetter winter months. We urge people who need this help to apply for assistance by the deadline this Friday,” said Cathy Yanni, the independent third-party administrator overseeing the program and disbursements.
As of Nov. 12, the Wildfire Assistance Program has received more than 16,000 claims for assistance. The vast majority of the disbursements thus far have been made to people displaced by the Camp Fire, but those impacted by the 2017 Northern California wildfires are also eligible for assistance and should apply if eligible.
The administrator and staff are working with claimants, attorneys, city and county agencies, civic organizations and support groups to help people affected by the wildfires apply for and receive this assistance as soon as possible.
“We remain committed to helping wildfire victims and their communities recover and rebuild. We know that this is a painful process, and that many continue to have unmet needs including the most basic necessities like a safe place to live. We deeply appreciate the work of the administrator to ensure this program is reaching the people who need it most in their time of need,” said Bill Johnson, CEO and president of Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation.
The Wildfire Assistance Program is separate from the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases. Submitting a claim to the program is different than submitting a claim in the bankruptcy cases. Anyone who has submitted a claim in the bankruptcy cases may also submit a claim to the Wildfire Assistance Program.
More information, including the program claim form, is available at www.norcalwildfireassistanceprogram.com. Final payments are expected to be made by the end of March 2020. The administrator is actively reviewing claims.
Applicants can request support for “Basic Unmet Needs,” which will provide each qualifying household with $5,000 ($2,500 individually for renters) for needs such as water, food, prescriptions, medical supplies and equipment, infant formula and diapers, personal hygiene items, and transportation fuels beyond what the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) covered in the days immediately following the declared disasters.
To qualify for the payments, applicants’ primary residence must have been within the boundary of either the 2017 Northern California wildfires or 2018 Camp Fire at the time of those events. Applicants also must establish proof of identity and certify that they are not requesting payments for an expense already paid for by FEMA.