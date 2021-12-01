Pickleball has become a very popular sport and with that in mind, Corning's City Council on Nov. 23 voted unanimously to convert one of Northside Park's tennis courts into a pickleball court.
The change will provide four pickleball courts and leave the other a renovated tennis court.
Northside Park, situated between Colusa and Tehama streets, is also home to the city pool, a playground, volleyball area, and barbecue/picnic sites.
Councilwoman Karen Barnett liked the idea of bringing something new to the community.
“I am definitely in favor of this addition and think it will be well used,” she added.
Mayor Robert Snow was also in favor of the change.
In addition to the changes at Northside Park, the council made decisions about the dilapidated and unused tennis courts at Clark Park. The council voted unanimously to remove leave the fencing around the tennis courts and convert the courts to a playground area.
City Manager Kristina Miller said the council needed to make a decision on the projects as a final step in the city’s application for the available Prop. 68 capital funds.
Funding for the projects comes in part from the city's fiscal year 2021/22 budget in the amount of $237,500 with $177,952 coming from Prop 68 and $59,548 from voter approved Measure A half-cent tax increase funds, however, after a review of project costs, city staff learned the repairs and changes at the parks would cost an additional $80,000 at least. To cover the extra costs the city will have to dip into the general fund reserves for a yet-to-be determined amount.