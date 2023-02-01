Two new pickleball practice walls will be constructed at Northside Park within the existing pickleball/tennis courts with approval of the Corning City Council during its Jan. 24 regular meeting.
The walls will be of wood and be 10-feet wide by 8-feet tall constructed at the north and south ends of the tennis court perimeter fence.
“These proposed improvement would allow the pickleball players to practice by themselves or warm up while waiting to utilize the pickleball courts,” City Manager Kristina Miller said.
The cost of $1,200 in supplies for the project has been donated by the group of pickleball players who regular use the facilities. The city’s public works crew will construct the walls.