Pipe bombs found, detonated in Sacramento River

Two pipe bombs were reeled in by a fisherman at Barge Hole near Cottonwood in the Sacramento River on Sunday, Aug. 30 that were later safely detonated by the Shasta County Bomb Squad.
1:15 PM, The Tehama County sheriff’s dispatch received a phone call from the fisherman around 1:15 p.m., stating while he was fishing at the mouth of Battle Creek (commonly known as the Barge Hole) he reeled in a device he thought was a pipe bomb.
As the Tehama County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Unit was responding to the call a separate fisherman contacted the sheriff’s office to report that he had reeled in a second device, according to the sheriff’s office.
When Sgt. Mark Levindofske of the sheriff’s boating unit arrived at Barge Hole and saw what he determined to be a live pipe bomb, that area of the river was closed and the bomb squad called.
Bomb squad technicians determined the devices to be dangerous and detonated the bombs on site.
Further investigation of the devices after they were destroyed showed they were in fact live pipe bombs, the sheriff’s office reported.
The sheriff’s office requests all fisherman fishing in the Barge Hole area be especially careful and cautious as, it is unknown if any other destructive devices such as the pipe bombs are in the water.
Anyone coming across a suspicious device needs to contact 911 immediately, Levindofske said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Tehama County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Unit at 530-529-4172.