An overnight planned power outage will impact communities in eastern Tehama and Shasta counties the night of Saturday, April 30 while Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) performs upgrades and maintenance at a substation in Manton.
The power outage will include 4,000 PG&E customers in the communities of Shingletown in Shasta County and Manton, Paynes Creek, Mill Creek and Mineral in Tehama County.
About 4,000 PG&E customers were notified by letter and automated calls of the planned power outage, which will start at about 10 p.m. Saturday and last until about 8 a.m. Sunday so PG&E crews can safely perform substation work.
“We have arranged to keep this planned power outage as short as possible and occur at a time so there is minimum inconvenience to customers,” said Joe Wilson, Vice President of PG&E’s North Valley and Sierra Region. “We will perform equipment upgrades and maintenance that will improve safety and reliability for these customers.”
PG&E has notified the counties of Shasta and Tehama and emergency agencies to ensure they are prepared.