“We’ve asked a great deal of our residents in the past month, and they have risen to the challenge.”
– Assemblyman James Gallagher, 3rd Assembly District.
As Tehama County Public Health officials work on plans to re-open Tehama County, Corning Mayor Doug Hatley joined a bi-partisan group of 14 North State mayors and six county board of supervisor chairs, including Tehama County Board Chairman Bob Williams, state Sen. Jim Nielsen, Republican of Tehama and Rep. James Gallagher, Republican of Yuba City in sending a letter to Governor Newsom asking for the ability to exercise local authority to implement a careful and phased reopening of our local economies.
The letter notes that infection rates have remained low in the North State region of Yuba, Sutter, Butte, Glenn, Tehama, and Colusa counties. As of Friday April 24, 69 individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 in these six counties, 50 of those who tested positive are now fully recovered, according to Gallagher. There was only one confirmed COVID-19 patient in the ICU as of that date.
Tehama County Public Health continues to report only one confirmed case of coronavirus in the county, a man in his 60s who passed away. The county also reports as of April 27 there have been 220 confirmed negative tests conducted.
County public health agency officials in a recent business guidance press release said it “is here to work with you and to support you in preparing and planning for reopening.”
The agency is asking for businesses wanting to re-open to submit plans to the county. Those plans will be reviewed followed by the agency giving notice that the plan is approved or a notice with suggestions on modifications to improve the plan.
County officials emphasis this action is only for businesses to be prepared for re-opening and that approved plans do not allow businesses to reopen until Governor Newsom lifts or modifies his executive orders.
“When the Governor lifts his statewide order, local plans, which are currently being developed in every county, would be put into place to make sure people are staying safe,” Gallagher said. “These county plans are developed in conjunction with local health officials, hospitals, and such. It won’t be like a light switch turning off and then on. There will still be rules in place - but they will better match the circumstances locally.”
Supervisor Williams said he sees businesses re-opening under the guidelines laid down by county public health. Those guidelines include social distancing, sanitation, staff policies, and changes in practice – as an example, if a business has candy dishes, magazines, self-serve coffee or tea offered, the business needs to consider temporarily not reintroducing those public-use features.
“I envision, for instance, hair and nail salons open by appointment only with customers coming in one at a time, not crowds of people. Businesses may need to regulate numbers and times allowed for customers,” he added.
Tehama County Public Health is providing the following ways for businesses to submit re-opening plans: Online at https://www.surveymonkey.com; Visit the county website: www.tehamacohealthservices.net; or use the QR code available through public health.
For more information email questions to publichealth@tchsa.net or call 530-527-6824.