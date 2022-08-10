A plaque commemorating the life and service of former Corning Volunteer Fire Chief Robert “Bobby” Pryatel was placed on a dais at the Fire Hall on Fifth Street on Aug. 4.
Two of his daughters, Dawn Downey and Lisa Crawford, were joined by members of the volunteer fire department in dedicating the plaque to honor Pryatel’s 52 years of service to the department.
He passed away April 25 at his home in Corning with family by his side.
The former chief became a volunteer firefighter for the city of Corning on Oct. 7, 1970, at the age of 27. He spent 17 years as a volunteer firefighter before being hired as fire chief for the city on Jan. 7, 1987.
He was the first paid fire chief for the city and spent 21 years in this capacity until his retirement on July 3, 2008. Following his retirement, Pryatel continued to respond to emergency calls and help in firefighter training.
“There is nothing we can do to replace him (Pryatel), but we can honor him as he continues to mean a lot to everyone in the department and to the city,” said Fire Chief Tom Tomlinson.
In 2017, the Fire Hall’s annex building on Moran Street was rededicated as Pryatel Hall in the former fire chief’s honor.
A Celebration of Life was held for Pryatel on May 6 at the Fire Hall.
Tomlinson noted that volunteer firefighter Dave Demo was very instrumental in ordering and placing the plaque at the hall.