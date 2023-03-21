Corning police said a “passing citizen” stopped to help a man who was being attacked and choked near Fourth Street on March 16 by a person who reportedly has training and experience in fighting.
It appears the unidentified victim said he was walking home from work when he was attacked from behind by an adult male around 7 p.m., police reported.
The victim tried to defend himself, but the attacker reportedly got the better of him and started to choke him, police said.
That is when the passing witness saw the altercation and stopped to help the victim, according to police.
The alleged attacker ran from the area before police arrived.
Emanuel N. Gutierrez, 37, of Corning, who reportedly matched the witness’ and victim’s description of the attacker, was soon located by officers on Fourth Street, police officers said.
He was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury likely.