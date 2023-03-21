A man entered Mechanics Bank in Corning on March 16 asking for help after two people allegedly tried to rob him at knife-point, reported the Corning Police Department.
Employees at the bank at 950 Highway 99W called police and when officers arrived the alleged victim said the suspects approached him in a field near Mechanics Bank around 2:45 p.m. and tried to rob him, one of the suspects holding a knife, police stated.
Officers said they viewed surveillance video from the bank and identified the suspects as Brian Alexander Garcia, 29, and Angelica Alexandra Martinez, 35, both of the Corning.
Two days later, officers said they were able to locate and arrest the suspects on Blossom Avenue at Highway 99W in Corning.
They were both booked into the Tehama County Jail – Garcia on $50,000 bail and suspicion of felony attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, attempted robbery, violation of post release community supervision, criminal threats, ex-felon in possession of firearm, failure to appear on felony charge, possession of short-barreled firearm and misdemeanor charges; Martinez on $50,000 bail and suspicion of felony attack with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, criminal threats and misdemeanor charges.
The Corning Police Department reported this is the third robbery or attempted robbery in Corning in the past week. The department did not disclose whether or not Garcia or Martinez are suspects in any of the other robberies.