FELONY
Daniel Joseph Hall, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 7 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Eric Santos Castillo, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 7 on First Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Valente Ivan Martinez, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 6 on Gallgher Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and misdemeanor charges.
Austreberto Rafael Santamaria Valencia, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 6 at Best Western Motel in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $91,000 bail and suspicion of loaded firearm in public, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of controlled narcotic substance for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Jessica Florence Stradiota, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant with previous conviction within seven years.
Alice Marie Pryor, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 5 on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property and other charges.
Samauel Thomas Cox, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Coring police officer Feb. 5 on Corning Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for purpose of sales, principal armed with firearm and misdemeanor charges.
Kao Lin Saelee, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 4 on Elder Creek Circle in Ranch Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Richard Gutierrez, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 3 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into jail, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, oral copulation with force/fear and misdemeanor charges.
Mattias Melendez, 20, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 3 on Hillcrest Drive in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on child under 14 years.
Javier Villagomezdiaz, 48, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy on Feb. 3 at the sheriff's office in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, manufacture/sale/possession of short barrel shotgun, threaten to commit crime and use of deadly weapon.
Jerry Julian Anaya, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 3 at the county jail and booked on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted willful deliberate premeditated murder and person prohibited from owning firearm.
Jason Lee Horner, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 1 at the Walmart Distribution Center on Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evading peace officer with disregard for safety, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession/purchase for sale a narcotic controlled substance, sale of ared controlled substance, violation of probation and misdemeanor charges.
Jeremiah Johnson, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 2 on Antelope at Colony Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of pepper spray and misdemeanor charges.
Craig Allen Kidd, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney's investigator Feb. 2 on the 24000 block of South Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Jonathan Michael Issac Thompson, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 2 on Hooker Creek Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, violation of court order to prevent domestic violence and misdemeanor charges.
Hector Carrillo, 52, of Los Angeles was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Feb. 1 and booked into the jail on suspicion of possession/purchase narcotic controlled substance for sale.
Jeremy Dean Keeler, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 1 at the Dollar General in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, person prohibited from possessing ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of firearm not registered to person, violation of post release community supervision and misdemeanor charges.
Teela Keshia Thompson, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney's investigator and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of battery on peace officer/emergency personnel and misdemeanor charges.
DUI
Daniel Bryce Caloca De Rosier, 18, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 5 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Scott Wesley Granger, 37, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Phoenix Janell Gutierrez, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 5 on Delphinium Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, disorderly conduct and other charges.
Sean Emmett Obrien, 25 of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 5 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Andres Vivanco, 19, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 4 on Highway 99W in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Carl Fenton Hawthorne, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 4 on Oriole Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other misdemeanor charges.
Tina Louise Garrison, 52, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 2 on Orchard Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Christyn Susanne Bish, 42, of North Ione was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 1 on Interstate 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and obstruct public officer.
Keith Allen Burrill, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 1 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and other charges.
Olivia Darlene Orr, 29, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 1 on Fourth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.