FELONY ARRESTS
Jonathan Jovan Garza, 29, of Fresno was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen motor vehicle.
Marisa Sue Olson, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Steven Elginellworth Chavez Fleming, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Pheng Thao, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and inflicting corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant.
Makia Kerry Lund, 29, of Spokane, Wash., was arrested by a CHP officer April 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Sameka Ethel Anderson, 28, of California was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment, pimping and conspiracy to commit any crime.
Freddie Cuevas, 32, of California was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, pimping and willful cruelty to child.
Connor David Howard, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Makayla Joy Patricia Sweet, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threat and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Rachel Ann Perozzi, 39, of Corning was arrested by a California Department of Forestry officer April 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Angel Anthony Porras Jimenez, 23, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer April 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Allan Jose Gonzalez Sanchez, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Christian Delatorre, 25, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer April 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Octavio Uriel Flores Ocampo, 30, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer April 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Daniel Ray Hawkins, 26, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer April 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Marisol Jimenez, 22, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer April 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Jon Michael Smith, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and hit and run.
Edward Ronald Polly, 48, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer April 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Robert Kyle Overall, 37, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.