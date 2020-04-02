FELONY ARRESTS
Lucio Fernando Juarez, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of gross negligent discharge of firearm and obstruct public officer.
Zachery Cary Norbury, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious injury and other charges.
Brandon Wade Garry, 35, of Anderson was arrested by a Corning police officer March 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, carry dirk or dagger, parole hold, resisting executive officers and other charges.
Jonathan Jovan Garza, 29, of Fresno was arrested by a Corning police officer March 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Noe Cruz-Ramirez, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.