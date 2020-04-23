FELONY ARRESTS
Ryan Christopher Ellswood, 35, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer April 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Justin Daniel Holmes, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and other charges.
Kadie Lynn Jones, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstructing or resisting arrest.
Victor Manuel Sanchez Fonseca, 31, of Stockton was arrested by a Corning police officer April 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, and hit and run resulting in injury.
Daniel William Harrington, 36, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and misdemeanor charges.
Justin Lamar Clark Raby, 40, of Shasta Lake was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, violation of parole and other charges.
Erik Bryan Hollensbe, 42, of Rocklin was arrested by a CHP officer April 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of evade police officer with disregard for safety, resisting executive order and obstructing a public officer.
Gabriel Cisneros Chavez, 52, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, and misdemeanor charges.
David Rodell Lightfoot II, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of domestic violence.
Parker James Phelps, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, vandalism and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Jonathan Jovan Garza, 29, of Fresno was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen motor vehicle.
Marisa Sue Olson, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant..
DUI ARRESTS
Daryl Eugene Ritchey, 68, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Bryan Wsesley McCoy, 18, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.