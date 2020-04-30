FELONY ARRESTS
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 29, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment, violation of post release community supervision and destruction of wireless telephones.
Eric Fabela, 20, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Nathan Joseph Hunt, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury likely, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/ cohabitant, and other charges.
Marcos Anthony Lopez, 54, of Celeste was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of controlled substance and selling marijuana.
Silvio Miguel Perieira, 40, of Delhi was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, felon in possession of pepper spray, possession of a controlled substance while armed and selling marijuana.
David Christopher Easter, 53, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Gregory Allen Dauterman, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and obstruct public officer.
James Tyler Johnson, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public with special circumstances, false personation, felon in possession of firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Silas Edward Scott, 22, of Modesto was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade police officer with wanton disregard for safety and possession of a stolen vehicle.
DUI ARRESTS
Daniel Rios Pedraza, 24, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer April 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
Malakki Stephen Wilson, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of probation.